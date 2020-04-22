Mark W. Burkholder, 73 of Myerstown, entered into eternal rest after a battle with cancer. He was born in Jackson Township to the late Raymond and Alice (Weaver) Burkholder, and was the faithful husband of Edna (Reiff) Burkholder. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in December 2019. He was a member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church of Ephrata, PA. He was a lifelong farmer.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by 10 children: Linda, wife of Michael King, Hardinsburg, KY; Dennis and Elaine, Arborg, MB; Marvin and Carolyn, Lyons, NY; Nancy wife of Titus Riehl, Lima, Peru; Dale and Anna, Cheyenne, WY; Delmar and MaryLou, Myerstown, PA; Jesse and Melinda, Jonestown, PA; Wesley and Miriam, New Bethlehem, PA; Romaine, wife of Olen Eby, Chambersburg, PA; Curtis and Veronica, Myerstown, PA; 47 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Fern Burkholder, Ephrata, PA; Lydian Nolt, Bethel, PA; brother: Leon Litzenberger, Fredericksburg, PA and brother-in-law: Lloyd Garman, Myerstown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Iva Smith, Orpha Burkholder, Jane Garman, Dorothy Burkholder, and infant twin sisters Mary and Martha; brothers-in-law William Smith and Elam Burkholder, and infant grandson Randall Keith King.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Clauser Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A living tribute »