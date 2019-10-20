Mark V. Davis, 59, of East Petersburg, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of Bernese D. (Davis), wife of Francis Lyons, and the late Vernon B. Davis.
Of the Catholic Faith, Mark was a member of the Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1978. After High School, Mark served 3 years in the U.S. Army with the 503rd AG CO in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon return to Lancaster, Mark made a career in the food and beverage industry and was a friendly face behind the bar at many establishments around the County. For the last 20 years Mark was a well-loved bartender, member and friend at Lancaster Elks Lodge #134.
Mark lived his life as a kind, generous and devoted father, partner, son, brother and uncle. Always up for a family camping trip or a quiet day tubing on the Pequea creek, he was also a passionate fan of the New York Mets, Oakland Raiders and NASCAR.
In addition to his mother Bernese and her husband Francis Lyons of Lititz, Mark is survived by his daughter Charlene Wade-Davis of Pequea, his life-partner Lisa D. Brown, his sisters, Ann C. Davis of New Providence and Clare D. Archer wife of John Archer of Washington, D.C., his nephews John (Jack) and William Archer of Washington, D.C., Lisa's children Troy L. Brown and Zandra D. Cox of East Petersburg, and his extended family Kathy Holton of Robesonia, Maureen Martin of Lancaster, Nancy Koval of East Hampton, NJ, Patricia Burkart of Holtwood, Francis Lyons Jr. of Willow Street and Judy Young of Houston, TX. Mark was preceded in death by his father Vernon B. Davis and his brother Christopher Davis.
Mark's family will receive family and friends 9-10:30 AM, followed by a Sharing Time and Military Honors at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pa. 17543. Private interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
