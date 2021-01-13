Mark T. Zimmerman, 72, went to his eternal heavenly reward on January 11, 2021. The son of the late Titus and Ursula Zimmerman, he was married to Lucille (Martin) Zimmerman for 49 years.
Mark loved God and spent hours reading and studying God's Word. He loved sharing what he learned with his family, often through Sunday morning devotionals at the table on vacation. He enjoyed sharing Jesus with people around him.
His love for family and others was driven by servanthood and generosity. He found great joy in spending time at the beach with family and traveling with his wife and friends. He had a sweet, gentle spirit and his 14 grandchildren were his joy.
He had an uncanny ability for identifying model, make, and year of cars even in the dark. He was able to relate his life experiences to which car he was driving at the time. This love of cars led to starting Rocky Ridge Auto Sales in Ephrata in 1979.
He will be greatly missed by his four children: Amy (Zimmerman) Youndt, married to Vincent Youndt, Jeremy Zimmerman, married to Jill (Ruth) Zimmerman, Holly (Zimmerman) Steffy, married to Michael Steffy, and Julie (Zimmerman) Fridley, married to Jonathan Fridley; his wife and grandchildren.
For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he. Proverbs 23:7
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 6 to 8PM at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
