Mark T. Gregg, age 58, of Coatesville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born in Coatesville, son of Ruth A. Gregg wife of Lee Henry of New Holland and J. Harold Gregg of Kinzers and the late Patricia Dowlin Gregg. He worked for Coram CVS as an IT manager. He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, cooking, trips to Cedar Point, roller coasters and especially going to Knoebels.
Surviving besides his mother and father is a daughter Cassie L. Gregg of Downingtown, 3 siblings: Jen wife of Elias "Lou" Stoltzfus of Kinzers, Stephanie wife of William Shoemaker of Cochranville, Steven husband of Dee Hayman of Wichita Falls, TX.
A memorial service will take place at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, March 6th at 3 p.m. with a greeting time from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the Cat Angel Network, P.O. Box 3071, Stowe, PA 19464. If attending please abide by the current Covid guidelines. shiveryfuneralhome.com