Mark S. Lesher, Sr., 54, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly January 30, 2022. Born in Lancaster, Mark was the son of the late Stephen H. and Grace N. (Urban) Lesher. He was married to Alice M. (Nolan) Lesher.
Mark was a self employed commercial and residential painter.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his children, Mark Lesher, Jr. (Ashley), and Stephen Lesher, all of Lancaster; sisters: Pam Lesher Kirchgessner, Darlene Irwin, Connie Ashby (Aaron); and brother: Douglas Lesher, Sr. (Theresa).
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
