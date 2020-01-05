Mark R. Gehr, 90, of Ephrata, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. He was the husband of the late Eva A. (Sweigart) Gehr, who passed in 2010, and he was one of twelve children to the late Harry E. & Mary Jane (Dennis) Gehr.
Mark was a longtime singer & guitarist. He was a local entertainer who played at numerous nursing homes and churches, and produced recordings. He was a veteran, serving in the Army as a combat engineer. He was self-employed as a plasterer from 1958-1980, having eight men employed at his business. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Ephrata, a life member of Reinholds VFW, and a member of Gideons. Mark will forever be remembered for his kind, gentle nature and his musical gifts.
He is survived by a son, Douglas L. Gehr, a great grandson, Noah Burgess, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Don & Pat Shank. Mark was predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held Sat., Jan. 11th at 11:00 a.m. in the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, 131 Terrace Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Memorial contributions to Grace E.C. Church, above address. www.goodfuneral.com
