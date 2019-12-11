Mark N. Good, 85, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was the husband of Louella W. (Sauder) Good. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Edward S. and Frances M. (Nolt) Good.
Mark was a retired farmer and a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Lititz. Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Dorothy, wife of James E. Witmer of Newmanstown, Rhoda, wife of Jay C. Burkholder of Leola, Elaine, wife of E. Merle Nolt of Ephrata; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Moses, husband of Elizabeth Good of Mount Joy, Jonas, husband of Grace Good of Elizabethtown; a sister, Katie Garman of Stevens and three sisters-in-law, Anna Good of Rutledge, MO, Esther Good of Myerstown and Vera Martin of Lititz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marian M. (Sensenig) Good; a stillborn son; seven brothers, Lloyd, Allen, Luke, Ivan, Willis, Jacob, and Edward and a sister, Anna Martin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
