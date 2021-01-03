Mark N. Dietrich, Jr., 70, of Reamstown, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Born in Akron, Mark was a son of the late Mark N. Sr. and Beulah E. (Messinger) Dietrich, and the caring husband of 13 years to Bonnie S. (Rudy) Dietrich.
Mark was very patriotic and was proud to be a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Air Force. During the Vietnam War Mark was dedicated to the safety of Air Force pilots as an ejection seat mechanic. He was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1968. Mark loved his job as a greenskeeper and worked for several local golf courses: Fox Chase, Ledge Rock, and Galen Hall, until he retired in 2013. He enjoyed finding and collecting arrowheads which he proudly displayed. Mark could often be found with his feline fur baby, Cheetah, curled next to him. He treasured his country, his community, his friends, and most of all his loving wife.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Dietrich and Gregory Dietrich; two sisters, Julia (Leon) Hartranft of Lititz and Nancy J. Gilbach of Roseville, CA; and two brothers, John Ray Miller of Mohnton and Eugene N. Dietrich of NJ. Mark was predeceased by two brothers, George and Elroy.
A viewing will be held Sat. Jan. 9th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. A graveside service with military honors will begin at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, 4th Street, Denver, PA 17517.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org or the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. www.goodfuneral.com