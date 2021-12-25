Mark Mitchell Kaufman, 65, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Red Bank, NJ, he was the son of the late Nathan and Selma Kaufman.
He was an avid coin collector since the age of 8. Mark turned his lifelong hobby of coin collecting into a successful career as a local business owner. He was in business for forty years as the owner of the Susquehanna Coin Company.
Mark is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie; two children, Benjamin and Michelle; three grandchildren; and his brother, Jerry (Helen Ray).
Funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
