Mark Medura, 57, of Lancaster, passed away on March 15, 2020.
He was the husband of Kathleen Molczan Medura, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward C. Medura and Geraldine Medura.
Mark was Vice President, Relationship Manager, working since the fall with Summit Trail Advisors. He had also worked for the PA Liquor Control Board for the past 40 years. Prior to Summit Trail, he had been Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor with Wilmington Trust. He earned a BS in Business Administration from Temple University.
Mark loved the outdoors and was an avid sports fan, but he most enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Mark is survived by his children: Brianna C. and Eric R., both of Lancaster, his mother-in law, Mrs. M; his sister-in-law, Patty Molczan and his brother-in-law Ken, married to Hazel Guinto; his nieces, Colleen and Emily.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Mark's life in the coming weeks, for which an announcement will be published.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a cause important to Mark, Rails-To-Trails Conservancy, Attn. Membership Dept., 2121 Ward Ct NW, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20037 railstotrails.org. To send a condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7664
A living tribute »