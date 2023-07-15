Mark Linwood Porter, 63, of Lancaster County died peacefully at his home July 13, 2023 after a long illness. Born at Pottstown Hospital on May 27, 1960.
He is survived by mother Evelyn (Law) Porter, brother Gregg (Nancy) Porter and sister Wendy Worrell. Nephews Jared Jacobs, Joshua Porter, Matthew Worrell and longtime caregiver Jeffrey Gehman. Predeceased by father Gerald L. Porter.
Mark worked as a lab technician at Reading Hospital and Rutt's Customer Cabinetry. He enjoyed skiing, horseback riding and travelling around to antiques shops seeking out his next find.
Services will be held Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Catagnus Funeral Home, 711 N Franklin St., Pottstown, PA. Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM. Service following. Burial at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown.
