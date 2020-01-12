Mark L. Williams, 69, of Washington Boro, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Vonnie F. (Simon) and Lee Miles Williams. He was the loving husband to Donna (Vinelli) Williams. They would have celebrated 35 years of marriage on January 19, 2020.
Mark had a brilliant and well-educated mind. After receiving his Master's degree in Divinity from Northeast Bible Institute, he became the Principal of the former Breezy View Christian School. He later went on to work at Donnelley Printing before retiring at age 60. Mark was a member of Faith Outreach Center in Marietta. He was very active in the church. He led the Men's and Children's Ministries as well as Bible Study. He sang in the choir and was a Royal Rangers Leader. Mark and Donna enjoyed traveling and visiting all 50 states as well Europe and various other countries. Most of all, Mark cherished spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his selfless acts of kindness and gentle heart. He knew no strangers, only friends. He was always concerned for your happiness and well-being and put others before himself. Loving husband, father and grandfather, brother and uncle, Mark will most be remembered for his unwavering and unshakable faith in Jesus, his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his children: Angie, wife of Don Miller of Washington Boro; Julie and Ben Williams both of Philadelphia; his granddaughter Kaitlin Miller, of Washington Boro; his sister Cheryl wife of Bud Garren of Deltona, FL; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Jean Vinelli of Manheim, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 1-2PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's honor to Children's Miracle Network, 600 Centerview Dr., Hershey, PA 17033, Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
