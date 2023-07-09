Mark L. Drukenbrod, 66, of Willow Street, passed away at his home on June 23, 2023 following a lengthy illness. He was the devoted son of Lee and Shirley Scott Drukenbrod, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his cousins and their families, Stephanie Scott Grimes of Gaithersburg, MD and Sue Campbell of Fairfield, CA.
Following his graduation from Lampeter-Strasburg High School, Mark attended Franklin and Marshall College where he earned a BA Degree in Physics and a BA Degree in Fine/Studio Arts. He went on to earn a master's degree in marketing from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA and a Doctorate in Physics from Stanford University, Stanford, CA.
The bulk of Mark's professional career was spent in various senior management and executive positions with companies engaged in the development and production of specialized coatings, sealants, adhesives and paints.
Mark was a multifaceted man blessed with a brilliant mind and a curious intellect. He was an accomplished artist and writer as well as an inventor. In 2018 he authored and published "The Iris Club of Lancaster," a beautifully bound and illustrated 321-page book detailing "the history of the club, its members and the city." Mark was also a serious history buff, life-long car enthusiast, an art lover as well as collector, and an avid audiophile. He was intensely private, but he would easily captivate close friends and family with recountings of his exploits, adventures and misadventures experienced during a varied career that placed him in a host of interesting locales at home and internationally. Mark will be sorely missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
The family recognizes and extends our appreciation to Mark's many caregivers, especially Natalie Aponte, Tiffani Camacho and Sally Santiago for the kind, gentle and professional care they provided him these past few years, as well as to Charles Hershey, a true friend who kept Mark's house in good repair and who was always ready to assist Mark in carrying out his many plans and projects.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark's Graveside Service on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Dale Parmer at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.
