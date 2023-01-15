Mark James Kreider II, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of Maribeth (Sapp) Madonna wife of Dr. G. Terry Madonna, of Lancaster, and Mark J. Kreider, husband of Kanah, of New Providence.
Mark attended Solanco High School in Quarryville, PA and received his GED in Lancaster. He was a graduate of the Revelations of Freedom Ministry (ROFM) in New Holland.
Mark was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers as his favorite sports teams. He also enjoyed reading, staying active, loved the gym, running and rock climbing.
He was proud of his role as an Intake Coordinator at Revelations of Freedom Ministry. He was a member of the House of the Lord Independent Mennonite Fellowship.
Surviving in addition to his parents, a brother Brintan A. Madonna, husband of Shari, of Manheim Township, stepbrothers Luke Kreider, of Carbondale, and Matthew Kreider, of New Providence, maternal grandparents, Norma J. Sapp, of Lancaster, and D. Elwood Sapp, of Kirkwood, and three nieces, Hayley, Layla, Arielle, and a nephew, Blake. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Anne & Ralph Kreider.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mark's Funeral Service on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory at 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 10-11AM Friday prior to the service. Interment will be Private at The New Danville Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, North Side of Shultz Rd., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to Revelations of Freedom Ministry, 114 Ranck Church Road, 3rd Floor, New Holland, PA 17557.
