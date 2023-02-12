Mark J. Slobodjian, 61, of Little Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 due to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was the beloved husband of Michelle M. (Rebideau) Slobodjian, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Matthew and Patricia (Barnard) Slobodjian.
Mark was a graduate of Interboro High School, class of 1978. Over the years, Mark studied law at Delaware County Community College, attended technical school for computer repair, and, most recently, attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to become an electrician. He held various positions throughout his lifetime, most recently as a Supervisor for Peaceful Homes Property Management. Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1983, earning the rank of Signalman Seaman Apprentice. He was multi-talented and multi-skilled, taking everything he learned from his military experience and applying it to everyday life, especially the skill of mentoring others.
Mark was a very intelligent individual, having a talent for fixing things, and helping his many friends with anything that ever needed repairing. To those that knew him, he was a man of integrity. Mark was strong-minded, loyal, honest, and he did not fear the opinions of others. He was one who always held a good outlook on life and one whose family came first, protecting and loving them as much as he could.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Dmytro Dylan Slobodjian, of Little Britain, and a daughter, Britany Slobodjian, of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Ryleigh and Brayden Slobodjian; brothers, George (Patricia) Slobodjian, of Aston, PA, and Matthew (Dottie) Slobodjian, of Cape May, NJ; nieces, Becky, Rachel, and Jamie Slobodjian; and a nephew, Matthew Slobodjian.
A time to visit with Mark's family will be held from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
