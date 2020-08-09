Mark Halsey, 64, of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family, after a difficult journey with cancer. He was the loving husband of Deborah Cone Halsey, and they would have celebrated 14 years of marriage in October. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Walter and Violet (Brickner) Halsey.
Over the years, Mark worked in a variety of occupations, including owning his own business, remodeling, and over the last 15-plus years, served as a lead facilities technician, ensuring those with disabilities had housing that worked for them. Mark had a great dry sense of humor, a way of making his loved ones feel deeply cared for, and a fun, laid-back presence. A beach lover at heart, two of his favorite places to be were Manhattan Beach, CA and Rehoboth Beach, DE. Mark was deeply admired by family and friends for his constant love and loyalty, as well as his work ethic.
Mark was a member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster and had a deep faith in God (which only grew stronger as his health declined). He graduated from Millersville University with a degree in fine arts, and had a passion for woodworking. (His work was recently exhibited at a local gallery.) He was an avid reader, and had a love for volleyball and enjoyed playing sand doubles with his wife and other volleyball friends. He also loved animals – cats in particular.
Most of all, Mark enjoyed family gatherings, whether serving as "grill master" at BBQ's or just spending quality time with those he loved. He was especially proud to be a grandparent to his four grandchildren. (He was also known to enjoy a fine cigar and a good IPA.)
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Evan Sipe, Lititz; three daughters – Rachel Sipe (wife of Ravi Gaur), Woodbridge, VA, Meghan (wife of Justin Simmons), Elkins Park, Abby Sipe, Woodbridge, VA; four grandchildren – Ananya & Amelia Gaur, Bella & Bryson Simmons; and a sister M'Liss Halsey (wife of John Thomas), Mechanicsburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Halsey.
Services for Mark will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation, Inc. (HOKAFI), 813 S. Baltimore St., Dillsburg, PA 17109. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.buchfuneral.com.
