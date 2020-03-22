Mark H. Miller passed away in his 84th year on March 13, 2020, in Green Valley, AZ. Mark was born in Rohrerstown, PA, the third son of Raymond Nissley Miller and Helen Hess Miller, Green Valley, AZ. He graduated from The Hill School, Princeton University – BA, cum laude and The Wharton School, MBA with Beta Gama Sigma honors. He served as a Lt. in U.S. Navy stationed in Taiwan. His business career included work for Colgate Palmolive, Squib, and as an options trader with the American Stock Exchange for 20 years. After retirement, Mark attended the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY, before opening A Loaf of Bread, his French bakery in Lancaster, PA.
While at the Hill School, Mark won the Pennsylvania wrestling title and his Princeton Rugby team won a collegiate championship. He participated in more than 50 marathons including New York City, Boston, and the Century Runs in NYC Central Park.
Mark was the clerk of the 13th Street Religious Society of Friends. He was head of the Board of Brooklyn Friends School and of the Penington Friends House. He was a member of Penn Hill Meeting, Wakefield, PA and the Pima County Meeting, Tucson, AZ.
Mark is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth B. Miller; his son Matthew Peterson Miller and his wife Dr. Kristin Reidy, and step grandchildren Brigid, Thomas, and Nina, Santa Fe, NM; his brothers Glen H. Miller (Leslye), Olympia, WA, and Dr. Ray N. Miller (Kathryn), Carmel, CA; his sister-in-law Anne H. Bricker, Chestertown, MD and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Owen P. Bricker, and nieces Karen M. Howe, Katherine B. Kent, and Kathryn N. Miller.
A memorial service will be held in the summer and burial will be at The Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
