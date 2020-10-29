Mark G. Herr, 78, of Mechanicsburg, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elam and Susan Brumbach Herr. A truck driver and farm laborer most of his life, Mark also worked in his earlier years at Harrisburg State Hospital.
Surviving are two brothers; Mahlon husband of Esther Mae Good Herr, Ephrata, John husband of Marian Fox Herr, Lititz, a sister-in-law, Viola Martin Herr, Newmanstown, five nephews, and nine nieces. He was preceded by two brothers; James and Marlin Herr, and a nephew.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mark's funeral service on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 North College Street, Myerstown at 10:30 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment at Myerstown Mennonite Cemetery. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim is in charge of arrangements.
