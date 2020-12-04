Mark Franklin, 98, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home. He was born in Furlong, PA. Mark was the loving husband of Norma Franklin. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children; Steve husband of Jayne Franklin, Elberton, MT, Cynthia Franklin, Cape May, NJ, three step children; Joseph husband of Carol Rago, Elizabethtown, Kim wife of Bill Booth, Royersford, PA, Robert Rago, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers; John, Joseph husband of Marge, and Dennis Franklin, and a sister, Sara Bryan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mark's memorial service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Mark's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com