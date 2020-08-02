Mark F. Brunner, 72, of New Providence, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late Howard and Lucille (Inman) Brunner and was the husband of Sandra L. (Good) Brunner with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage on June 8th.
He was a member of Reamstown Church of God.
Mark was a welder and a veteran paratrooper of the US Army. He loved woodworking, playing guitar and singing.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. (Brunner), wife of David Esworthy, Kimberly (Irwin), wife of Thomas Lauton; five grandchildren, Teagan and Marley Esworthy, Miranda, Donnie and Max Lauton and two sisters, Judy Brunner, Lucy Getz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Laurie Joyce, Mary Guiseppe and Abby Malcom.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
