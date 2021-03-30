Mark E. Scherer, 94, died peacefully at home at Willow Valley Communities on March 27, 2021. Born in Long Beach, NY, Mark served in the Navy during WWII and was stationed out of the Brooklyn Naval Yard.
A life-long horseman, Mark rode a variety of different breeds, the last of which was a Tennessee Walker named Cheeno. He was known for his charm and dry sense of humor and was a man with a variety of interests and hobbies, most recently, ham radio and flying drones. Mark was also president of the model railroad club at Willow Valley Communities and worked at the Railroad Museum of PA in Strasburg, PA.
He is survived by his wife, Alice of 66 years, his daughter, Liz, his son, Andrew and his daughter-in-law, Wendy, and three grandsons; Davis, Reed and Max.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Mark's name to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
