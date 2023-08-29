Mark E. Eshbach of 106 Falcon Court, Manor Township, passed away on Saturday, August 26, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was 67 years old. Born December 31, 1955, Mark was the son of the late D. Charles and Verna (Keagy) Eshbach.
He was a graduate from Lampeter-Strasburg School. Most of his working career was at Liberty Modular Home factory in Leola and at Sperry New Holland. No matter where he worked, he was dedicated and hark-working. Mark was also an avid sports enthusiast, but he had a special fondness for dirt track racing.
Mark is survived by two brothers: Jay Eshbach (Mary Lou) of Ronks and Dale Eshbach (Kathleen) of Ronks, and four nephews David Eshbach, Gregory Eshbach, Dale Eshbach, Jr., Bryan Eshbach and one niece Meredith Eshbach Turnowchyk. He was preceded in death by a sister Verna Eshbach and two brothers Larry Eshbach and John Robert Eshbach.
A viewing and visitation time will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Tuesday, August 29th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Sigman of Grace Community Church, Willow Street, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Stumptown Mennonite Church Missions Fund, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird in Hand, PA 17505. shiveryfuneralhome.com