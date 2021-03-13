Mark D. Reddington, 54, of East Earl, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Born in Jacksonville, FL he was the son of the late Leslie and Josephine Kostival Reddington.
Mark was employed by H. M. Stauffer and Sons in Leola. He had previously worked for Quality Custom Kitchens. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, car shows, fishing and playing ice hockey.
Surviving is a sister, Melissa Reddington of Denver; three nephews, Brandon Reddington, Chase McEldorney, Brian Reddington; and a niece, Cheryl Ellis. He was preceded in death by a brother Mathew J. Reddington.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17th at 2:00 P.M. at the Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Kevin Kirkpatrick officiating. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
