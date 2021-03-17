Mark D. Hess, 62, of Conestoga, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Fred M. and Yvonne Kay Herr Hess.
Mark worked in the printing industry for about 30 years. He was a longtime member of Riverside Camping Association, where he was an avid pool player and the Pequea Boat Club. He enjoyed playing the drums, loved music, especially Blues and Rock, going to the beach, sharks, and loved animals. He also loved his family and friends and was known to them as "Pirate". His pride and joy was his Jeep Wrangler and he loved to have a good time.
He is survived by one son: Cory J. (Ashley A.) Hess, Lancaster. One daughter: Sara M. Hess and her boyfriend, Matthew B. Havens, Harrisburg. One sister: Chrisandra K. (Brendan) Davis, Mountville.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021 AT 3:00 P.M. Strict CDC protocols will be followed. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
