Mark D. Hendricks, born June 21, 1973 in Lancaster, PA, entered into rest unexpectedly on June 13, 2023. Mark was a graduate of Hempfield High School in 1991 and a proud graduate of Penn State University in 1995, and went on to work for the University.
He was the beloved husband of Kelly Moon and adored father to Dylan and Emma of Spring Mills, PA. Also grieving his loss are his mother, Sue Anne Hendricks, of Williamsburg, VA, and his three sisters, Suzanne McMechen (and Michael) of Lancaster, PA, Stephanie Perry (and Peter) of Sewickley, PA, and Shanon Goode (and David) of Bethesda, MD. He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard M. Hendricks.
Mark doted on his nieces and nephews, Olivia Brill (Judson), Samuel and Sophia Perry, and Mia Goode. Mark's humor, kindness, and bear hugs will be forever missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Services are private per request of the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences left for the family at www.hakygeorgianafh.com
