Mark D. Furry, of Horsham, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 72. Mark was the loving husband of Carol A. Furry (nee Urbano), with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Glenn W. and Gladys B. (nee Brenneman) Furry.
Mark is also survived by his daughter, Lisa A. Furry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John B. Furry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check the Schneider Funeral Home Website for updated information
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or at https://www.foxchase.org/giving , or to the Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.
