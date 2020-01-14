Mark D. Bauman, 78, of Brickerville, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late Ernest and Grace Snyder Bauman. Mark was the loving husband of Charlotte M. Young Bauman and they would have observed their 60th wedding anniversary in May of this year. Mark worked throughout his life as a stone and brick mason for Lancaster Masonry; following retirement he worked part time for the Manheim Auto Auction. He was an active and faithful member of Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz, where he served as a former deacon, trustee, and usher. He had a deep passion and love for his family and church. Mark and his wife had a love for people and visited many. Mark's interests included bird watching, woodworking, gardening, watching high school football, and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife Charlotte, is a son, Troy E. husband of Jeseen Bauman of Lititz, three daughters: Tracey L. wife of Charles Ruzicka of Cooper, TX, Terri L. wife of Larry Beiler of Manheim, Tina L. wife of Duane Ness of York, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Orpha wife of David Herr of Andover, NY, and Rachel Risser of Washington Boro. Preceding him in death are five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and three brothers: Elwood, Elvin, and Luke Bauman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mark's funeral service at the Speedwell Heights Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Brickerville Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Mark's memory to: Smile Train, P. O. Box 96246, Washington, DC 20090-6246. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
