Mark Conger Hite, 68, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Williamsport, PA, Mark was the son of the late Earle Milton Hite, Jr. and E. Naomi Hite (Conger).
Mark graduated from Brigham Young University with a Doctorate in Educational Psychology in 1987. Early in his career, he worked for the Apache Tribe in northern Arizona as a mental health director and administrator. In 1995, he transferred to Cedar City, UT, working in the same capacity with the Paiute Tribe. Mark left Utah in 2003 to return home to Lancaster, where he was raised. Shortly thereafter, he started and operated his own consulting business, which thrived until his retirement in June 2019.
Mark was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a generous man, devoted to his family until the end. He loved and appreciated gatherings with his family and close friends more than anything else. Mark also loved baseball – a die-hard Pirates fan, indeed!
He is survived by his best friend and partner, Tracy Hite, of Lancaster, PA; his children, Ryan McDonald Hite and his wife, Rachel, of Lakeside, AZ; Devan Mark Hite and his partner, Joel Sanchez, of Chicago, IL; Heather Chey Hite of Lakeside, AZ; and Danny Quintin Hite and his wife, Briann, of Powell, WY; his seven grandchildren Rees, Nicolette, Remy, Shai, Judah, Eden, and Sonny; and his "therapist" Mickey the dog.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11am at The Lancaster Meetinghouse at 1210 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends are invited to the visitation hour at 10am until the time of the service. The interment will take place at Green Lawn Cemetery, 327-399 Barley St., Roaring Spring, PA 16673 at 12pm on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Donations are welcomed. Please visit www.markchite.com for more information or Mark's Memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com