Mark Charles Latcheran, 51, of Lititz, lost his 4-year battle with cancer at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife Tracy Toth-Latcheran; his mother Bonnie Latcheran; son Brandon Latcheran; biological mother Laverne Flick; step-sons Chris Wentzel, Tyler Wentzel (Jenna); and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Peyton. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Latcheran, Jr.; his daughter, Haley Marie Rivera; and grandparents Chas and Anna Latcheran and Anna and Thomas Glaser.
Mark was a Warwick High School graduate, attending Vo-Tech for Residential Construction and later Lancaster County Vo-Tech to get a CDL. After years in residential construction, including Penway Construction, he drove for Roman Mosaic Tile, Source Interlink and Dart Container until he had to retire early due to his cancer. Mark was an avid dart and pool player at various locations. He also loved his Harley and any Harley memorabilia.
A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home two hours prior, from 4:00 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to American Legion Post 56 at 109 N. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
