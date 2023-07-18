Mark C. Uehlein, 64, beloved husband, father and grandfather returned to the arms of God peacefully, on July 7, 2023, surrounded by his family after a brave challenge with MSA. The son to loving parents, Roseanne Mullineaux and Donald Uehlein.
As a 1977 graduate of Hempfield High School, Mark continued his education by earning a B.A. degree in marketing and business administration from Shippensburg University. He was a member of the Sig Tau Gamma fraternity. Before retirement, he had a successful career in sales and upper management. After retirement he was a dedicated volunteer at Lancaster Regional Hospital.
Our family experienced many memorable vacations to the mountains and beaches. His interests included golf, swimming and reading. A loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Red Sox and the Hempfield Boys Basketball team. Mark's smile and laugh will be fondly remembered by his family and lifelong friendships. He was a kind, charismatic man, a good friend and devoted dad who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, Beverly, and children, Julie Uehlein (Ryan), Michael (Doina) Uehlein and William Uehlein (Isabella), one grandson and a granddaughter due in September. A twin brother, Curtis (Janice) Uehlein and two stepbrothers; many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Donald Uehlein and stepfather, John Mullineaux, Sr.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brethren Village and Hospice & Community Care.
Visitation, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10 AM followed by an 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, "Camp Hogan," P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com