Mark Andrew Wickenheiser, 33, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Nancy A. and Dean A. Wickenheiser.
Mark had a loving spirit and contagious smile. He enjoyed watching and interacting with movies, playing video games and swimming. Those who knew and loved Mark, knew he loved all the Sonic the Hedgehog characters.
His spirit will live on in his parents Nancy and Dean; brother, Matthew W. Wickenheiser; paternal grandparents, James, and Doris Wickenheiser, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, John, and Nancy Lutz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, ndss.org/donations
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com