Mark A. Shelley, 59 of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Mary (Irons) Shelley-Weaver, wife of R. Lee Weaver, Lititz, and the late Ray L. Shelley, Sr. Mark was the loving husband of Beth (Perkins) Shelley. They celebrated their 37th Wedding Anniversary in May.
Mark was co-owner of Lanco Graphics in Lititz from 1998-2008. Most recently, he was an Agricultural Sales Representative with Melvin Weaver & Sons. He enjoyed a wide array of music genres, and frequently attended concerts. He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Orioles. He loved viewing and discussing sports with his devoted brother Ray. Traveling, kayaking, and hiking with friends gave him much pleasure. Driving his Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350 was his favorite form of relaxation. In 2015, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling to Ireland.
Mark grew up in Lititz, and was a proud graduate of the Warwick High School Class of 1979. He was the starting 1978 Halfback of the only undefeated Warwick Football team in school history under the leadership of coach Mark Snyder. In his senior year, Mark was football player of the week in the Lancaster New Era. He had a very gifted memory, and was also knowledgeable in various trivia. He was a member of Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz.
Spending time with family, friends, and his precious granddaughter Sienna meant everything to Mark. He will be truly missed by all who knew him! Mark embraced family, and family traditions. He treasured many great memories with his late and beloved maternal Grandparents Ava and Robert Irons of New Holland. Many fun times were spent there with cousins Rick and Curt Musser.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are his two children: Colin Mark Shelley of Lancaster, Kara Elizabeth (Shelley) McGuire, wife of Killian, and granddaughter, Sienna Rose McGuire of Lititz; his brothers Timothy Shelley of Harrisburg, and Ray L. Shelley, Jr., husband of Tammy of Manheim; and Beth's parents Paul and Eula Perkins of Willow Valley.
Mark was much loved by his Aunt Ruthie, wife of Don McIlvenna, and his Aunt Judy, wife of Rit Musser. He is also survived by stepbrothers Mark, Michael, and David Weaver, and Grandmother Anna E. Weaver of Garden Spot Village.
A Memorial Service will be held on: Saturday, August 22nd at 2:00 PM at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Please follow current COVID-19 Guidelines. A Live Stream of the Service will be available at: www.hosannalititz.org In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: Hosanna! or the Schreiber Center For Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com