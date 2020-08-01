Mark A. Martin, Christian Business Leader and Mentor

Mark A. Martin, 54 of Manheim, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by his family; and went home to be with his loving Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of J. Mark Martin husband of Marla Halil-Martin of East Petersburg and his mother, the late Anna Brubaker Martin. Mark was the loving husband of Marilyn K. Landis Martin and they observed their 32nd wedding anniversary in March of this year. Throughout his life Mark was a business entrepreneur creating and growing companies: Mark Martin Motors, North Star Logistics, Freedom Farm, among others. He was an active and faithful member of Ephrata Community Church where he served with his wife in youth ministry. His interests included: spending time with his wife, children, and 5 grandchildren, hunting, landscaping, ice cream, and experiencing God in his beautiful creation outdoors. Mark humbly shared his faith and his walk with the Lord with friends and strangers and mentored many along the way. He truly was someone who lived out his faith every day.
Surviving in addition to his wife, father, and step mother, are five daughters: Katilyn J. wife of Philip Weaver of Stevens, Kirsten J. Martin of Manheim, Krystal A. wife of Zachary Sauder of Stevens, Katrina S. Martin of Manheim, Katurah R. Martin of Manheim, two sons: Joshua M. husband of Jessica Martin of Manheim, Joseph H. Martin of Manheim, five grandchildren: Owen, Caleb, Elliot, Gabriele Weaver, Asher Martin, a sister, Kathy A. wife of Merle D. Horst of Manheim, a half-sister, Amira I. Martin of Manheim. Preceding him in death are two sons: Jordan D. Martin, Kyle D. Martin, and a daughter, Joelyn Marie Martin.
There will be a viewing at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay Road, Ephrata on Tuesday, AUGUST 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. On Wednesday, AUGUST 5, 2020 there will be visitation at the church with the family from 5:00 PM till 6:30 PM; a Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance for the life of Mark A. Martin will follow at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Please note that COVD 19 protocols will be in place. Wearing of masks and social distancing is requested during the time of all activities at the church. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »