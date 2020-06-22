Mark A. Hildebrand, 59, of 119 Nicole Street, Marietta, passed away at 4:47 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born January 30, 1961 in Elyria, OH, he was a son of the late John R. and Eleanor E. (Miller) Hildebrand. He is survived by his fiancée Wendy Reppert who resides at their home.
Also surviving are: his sons, Korry Hildebrand & wife Karyn and Justin Hildebrand & fiancée Nicole Eyster, both of Lancaster, siblings, James R. Hildebrand & wife Michelle of Lancaster; John W. Hildebrand & wife Bonnie of New Holland; Kathleen A. Rutter & husband Rusty of Ephrata; David B. Hildebrand & wife Jenice of Mapleton Depot; Matthew S. Hildebrand & wife Paulette of Ephrata; Susan E. Hogue & husband Tony of Ephrata; and Steven W. Hildebrand & wife Tammy of Denver, as well as numerous special nieces & nephews.
Mark graduated from Garden Spot High School in Ohio. He worked construction his whole career and owned his own construction business at one time. Currently he was employed as a measure technician and did kitchen design for Renewal by Anderson.
Mark was a very light hearted person and loved to pick on and tease people. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and he kept busy by doing projects around the house. He was a gun enthusiast and he loved animals.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calvary Bible Church, 100 Calvary Lane, Lewistown, PA with Pastor Ethan Druckenmiller officiating. Burial will take place at Bowman's Chapel Cemetery in Smith Valley following the service and the luncheon at the church. His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA 17004. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.
A living tribute »