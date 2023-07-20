Mark A. Fouchet, 57, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital after a hard-fought two-year battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Carolyn A. (Kubala) and Andre H. Fouchet.
He graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1984, where he was a member of the soccer and baseball teams. He continued his education and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Elizabethtown College and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph's University. He was employed by United Health Group as a Director of Finance.
Mark savored spending time with his family and friends and was always up for an adventure or road trip. His travels took him to many professional sporting events including visiting all but four of the major league ballparks. Mark was a collector of sports memorabilia and a fan of the Philadelphia professional sports teams.
He was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews and an avid supporter of their sporting events and activities. Mark looked forward to family beach vacations and holiday weekends where he enjoyed watching sports and playing cards and games.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his two sisters, Lisa, wife of Timothy Heuston of Lancaster and Jennifer, wife of Douglas Cummings of Troy; three nephews: Matthew, Ryan, and Adam Heuston and two nieces: Hailey and Kara Cummings.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to the visitation on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 9 AM until 10:30 AM where a Catholic Blessing will be offered at 10:30 AM with Father Brian Olkowski officiating at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Mark can be made to the National Aphasia Association (aphasia.org) to continue his unconditional support of his mother's illness. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097