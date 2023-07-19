Mark A. Fouchet, age 57 of Lancaster passed away on July 17, 2023.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to the visitation on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. where a Catholic Blessing will be offered at 10:30 a.m. with Father Brian Olkowski officiating at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman PA.
Further obituary information will be published in LNP Thursday, July 20th.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
