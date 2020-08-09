Mark A. Carter, 59, of Bainbridge, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, December 4, 1960, in Bainbridge, he was the son of Marjorie A. (Ortity) Carter and Walter F. Carter, Sr., married to Barbara (Emsweiler) Carter. He was married to Tammy L. (Smith) Carter on July 22, 2005.
Mark loved his family and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing along with repairing anything with an engine as there wasn’t much he didn’t know how to do. His infectious laugh, love and smile will truly be missed but he will forever live in our hearts.
In addition to his wife of nearly 15 years, he is survived by his parents, of Bainbridge; a grandson, Calob Donaldson, of Bainbridge; five siblings: Tina Miller, of Bainbridge, Walter “Junie” Carter, Jr., of Bainbridge, Curt Carter, of Florida; Randy Carter, of Bainbridge and Shawn Carter, of Elizabethtown; 3 step sisters: Cathy (Emsweiler) Parker, Sheri Emsweiler, & Bonnie (Emsweiler) Shoemaker as well as 18 neces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be a drop by event on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1404 Amosite Road, Bainbridge PA, 17502 beginning at 2 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. C o n d o l e n c e s and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily. com
A living tribute »