Mark A. "Andy" Ferguson, 63, of Lancaster passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at LGH surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Darrenkamp) Ferguson.
He was a 1974 graduate of JP McCaskey High School. He worked at TELCO as a power plant operator.
Andy proudly served in the US Army and Navy.
He was a "jack of all trades" and was always involved in the projects that his family members were doing. Andy was a selfless person and always enjoyed helping others. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
Andy is survived by his brother, Rick Ferguson husband of Margie of Mountville; two sisters, Michele Shank wife of Jeff of Hershey and Kim Dugan wife of Jim of Lancaster. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, who referred to him as "Unc", Kaylee, Rikki, Kami, Lee, Derek, Andrea, Kristine and two great-nephews and one great-niece. He is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ferguson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mission Church, 651 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com