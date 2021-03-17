Marjorie W. "Margie" Pape, 66, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at home. She was the wife of James D. Pape with whom she celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on February 5, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Willard W. and Helen Inglefield Welch.
Margie was an Admissions Coordinator at Elizabethtown College before her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and loved being a mom and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her children: Matthew R. (Julia) Aument, Olivia R. (Rodger) Atwood, Amelia A. Pape and Ian J. (Katie) Pape, all of Mountville. Five grandchildren: Natalie, Caroline "Coco", Jackson, Theodore "Teddy", and Alice. One brother: Wilson Welch. One sister: Betty Landon.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Arthur Rettew, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.