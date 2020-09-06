Marjorie Turner Almy, 98 of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Lancaster, PA, Chestnut Hill, PA and earlier Mendham, Whippany, Red Bank and Lincroft, NJ, died at the Life Care Center of Colorado Springs on Wednesday November 20, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the eldest daughter of the late George Denison and Clara Hermany Turner.
Marjorie graduated from Moravian Preparatory School, Bethlehem, PA, Wellesley College, MA in 1942, and received a graduate fellowship at Bryn Mawr College, PA. During WWII, Marjorie did her part in ship hull plate design and fabrication at Bethlehem Steel.
After graduating from Wellesley, Marjorie taught Latin at the Peck School in Morristown NJ. She was a "stay-at-home mom" for many years but continued staying active by volunteering in multiple organizations including the Cub Scouts in Lincroft, the Junior League of Morristown, NJ, as well as running fundraising campaigns. After her four children grew up, Marjorie returned to teaching Latin and English at St. John Baptist School in Mendham, NJ until 1982 when she retired.
Always active in the church, Marjorie started out as a Moravian in Bethlehem but later moved to the Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Altar Guild at Christ Church, Shrewsbury, Directress of the Altar Guild at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown and then active at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by her son, John Hale Almy II, husband of Marcy Zwerling, Colorado Springs, CO, two daughters; Deborah Ann Almy, wife of James Ransom, New London, NH, Lucinda Turner Almy, wife of Michael Hamilton, Bow, WA, daughter-in-law, Anne Kryder Almy-Webber, Lancaster, PA, ten grandchildren: Jennifer, Denison, Cornyn Almy, Mark, Ruth and Clara Almy, Elizabeth and James Ransom, Joshua and Hannah Clingenpeel and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Joseph Almy after 71 years of marriage, son, Kenneth James Almy and her sister, Sarah Turner Gonda.
Family and close friends are invited to attend a Graveside Memorial Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Neffsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made in her name to the Virgilian Society ( https://www.vergiliansociety.org/memberships-and-donations/ ) or the Hospice Foundation of America
(https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate)
