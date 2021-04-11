Marjorie M. Cueto, 83, of Columbia passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on April 8, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Salvador Cueto to whom she was married for 42 years.
Born in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Martin and the late Helen Brighner.
Marjorie spent much of her career as a housekeeping supervisor at the Treadway Resort in Lancaster.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved reading mysteries and doing word search books. She also loved spending time at the beach.
She is survived by her children, Sharon L. Honberger (Mitch), Tammy L. Householder, Gregory W. Cueto (Susan), Nelson L. Cueto, Carmen Cueto, and Orlando S. Cueto (Audrey); ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and late husband, she was predeceased by a son John Collazo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend an online virtual funeral service on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/marjorie-cueto.
Entombment will take place immediately following the service in Conestoga Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
