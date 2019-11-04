Marjorie Leone Seachrist, 89, of Lancaster, died peacefully on her birthday, Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry F. Raab and Marjorie E. Stiff Raab.
She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wilson College in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. Marjorie worked as a freelance editor of mathematics textbooks for Houghton Mifflin and Charles E. Merrill Publishing Companies. She was a past member of the vestry and a Sunday School teacher at Christ Episcopal Church in Kent, OH. Marjorie was active with her Wilson Club Alumni group of Lancaster County.
In her free time, Marjorie enjoyed painting, sewing, reading, solving puzzles, playing bridge, and spending time with family. Marjorie was passionate about Native American and Civil War history. She loved cats and adopted several during her adult life. Marjorie loved to dance with her husband and listen to big band music. She took tap dancing lessons as a child and as an adult.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband William Earl Seachrist, her brother Harry F. Raab, and her sister Lydia Dabundo.
She is survived by her five children, Frederick "Fritz" Earl Seachrist (Lori) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Sibyl Seachrist (Dale E. Freeman) of Lancaster, David William Seachrist (Martha Tanner) of Nashville, TN, Eric Robert Seachrist (Darcie) of Kent, OH, and Marjorie Seachrist Walsh (Alan) of Lancaster; her nine grandchildren, Lauren Grossi, Drew Seachrist, Helen Willis, Eric Freeman, Aidan Freeman, Eleanor Walsh, Mason Seachrist, Hunter Seachrist, and Ruby Seachrist, her two great-grandchildren, Gianna Grossi and Harper Grossi; along with her three nieces, Dr. Laura Dabundo of Marietta, GA, Connie Raab of Silver Spring, MD, and Cynthia Morgenthaler of Colorado; and her nephew Harry F. Raab III of Alexandria, VA.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Visitation hour will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be private.
Please make donations in Marjorie's memory to the St. John's Episcopal Church.
