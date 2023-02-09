Marjorie L. Osman, 88, of Lancaster passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Born in Valley View, PA she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rebecca (Ressler) Osman.
She was a dedicated corps officer (pastor) for the Salvation Army for more than 44 years, serving in 13 appointments.
Marjorie loved dogs, especially poodles.
She is survived by her dear friend, Eileen Becker of Lancaster and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at The Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at The Salvation Army and again from 10-11AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to the Lancaster Salvation Army of Lancaster, PA at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com