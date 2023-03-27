Marjorie G. White, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on March 23, 2023 at Abbeyville Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Paul H. White who preceded her in death in 1965.
Born in Pillow, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Deppen) Snyder.
After graduating from high school, she dedicated much of her professional life to her family as a homemaker.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, bird watching and spending time with her beloved pet boxers.
Marjorie is survived by a son, Paul A. White, and a daughter, Melody Ebert, and a grandson, Travis Wyble. In addition to her parents and late husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Wyble and a son, Kent White.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Hershey Cemetery.
