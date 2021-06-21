Marjorie Ernst, age 87, of New Holland, PA, died at Garden Spot Village on Friday, June 11, 2021. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Jonathan and Anna Mae Sauder Ernst, and by her sister, Sylvia Grosh.
We, Marge's nieces and nephews, Judy (Jim) Heindel, Jim (Lorie) Grosh, Jerry (Ann King-) Grosh, Jeff (Chris) Grosh, Joanne (Mike) Moore and Jenny (Lowell) Strickler and our families, deeply loved and will miss our Aunt Marge. She took us to ball games and the beach, rode on overnight bike rides and backpacked with us. She joined in our annual family camping and butchering. Marge started the family tradition of baking and bringing mince pies in a brown stoneware dish to every Christmas gathering, and bringing Long John donuts to butchering. She had a great sense of humor and was known among her friends, of which she had many, as being the life of the party.
Marge lived a full life. She loved to travel and sing. Her years of singing with the Franconia- Lancaster Choral Singers gave her opportunities to travel, including a trip to Russia during the Cold War. Hiking with the York Hiking club took her to Switzerland. After her retirement from Martin Limestone where she worked as Credit Manager for 39 years, she worked for Wolgemuth Auction and then volunteered for Garden Spot Village. Helping with the Garden Spot Village Marathon, driving the in-house Jolly Trolly and transporting residents to their appointments gave her opportunities to learn to know and to engage with many different people.
Marge lived out her faith. She volunteered 2 years at Ailsa Craig Boys Farm in Ontario, Canada. She was the treasurer and a song leader at New Holland Mennonite Church where she was a member. For many years she picked up milk from Lapp's Dairy and delivered it to the daycare at her church.
As Marge's mobility decreased, she and her Garden Spot friends spent time playing cards and games together. She and the staff enjoyed teasing each other; she kept her sense of humor to the end.
You are invited to a celebration of Marge's life on July 10 at 10 AM in the Garden Spot Village chapel followed by a reception and visitation with the family. There will be a private family burial.
We thank Garden Spot, Springwood Household, for their wonderful care of Marge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or to New Holland Mennonite Church, 18 Western Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA