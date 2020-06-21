Marjorie Ellen Reim Sieghardt, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Glen Rock, NJ, died early Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was 87.
Strong, intelligent, caring and fiercely devoted to her family, Marjorie was born in Bronx, NY, the daughter of William Edward Reim and Ellen Maria Johnson Reim. She loved the theatre, music, great restaurants and good sales.
Marjorie graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx and went to work for This Week magazine. In the early 1950s, she also worked for the Magazine Advertising Bureau, John Wood Company and the Borden Company in administrative roles.
At the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and ABC television, as the assistant to Voice of Firestone Orchestra conductor Howard Barlow, she produced the weekly program "Voice of Firestone Theatre."
She left the New York City area to live near Milwaukee for a short time. While there, she volunteered for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
In the mid-1960s, Marjorie moved to Glen Rock, NJ, where she was a fixture in the town, using her organizational skills and straightforward manner to benefit the community. In addition to posts with the arts organization TIC TOC (To Introduce Culture To Our Children) and the Glen Rock Community School, Marjorie served on the town's Youth Guidance Committee, helping youth who committed first-time offenses. She later was the first employee of Murphy Capital Management, then of Ridgewood, NJ, now of Gladstone, NJ, and was instrumental in growing the firm to its current size.
Marjorie retired to Lancaster in the early 2000s, and attended St. Edward's Episcopal Church, where she used her talents while serving on the vestry and the finance committee.
Over the years, she was a devoted and loving pet parent to Jake, SweePea, Sam and Penny.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Lund of Lancaster, and Kathryn (Kate) Achelpohl of Springfield, VA; grandson Wyatt Edward Achelpohl, and Elizabeth's husband, Andrew Mark Horner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David William Reim, and sister-in-law, Erika Loretta Haring Reim.
She was interred at the Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster on Tuesday, June 16, and the family will hold a celebration of life service in the late summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's name to St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
