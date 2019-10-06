Marjorie E. Foltz (née Lamm Kight) passed away on September 25, 2019 at the age of 95 at her residence in Fort Pierce, FL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lowell E. Foltz and her son Ronald E. Rieker.
Marjorie was blessed to have many wonderful friends. She retired from Lancaster General Hospital after 25 years of service as Human Resources Coordinator.
She is survived by her beloved son Stephen Rieker (Patricia); step-son Kurt Millhouse (Paula) and step-daughters Maureen Cardwell (Ted), Mary Ellen Stauffer and Kathleen Foltz. Granddaughter Renee Yeater (Arzie) and great-grandchildren Bryce Helm and Dakota Yeater. Also, eight step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Together, Marjorie and Lowell's cremated remains were put out to sea in Florida. There will be a private memorial service for the family in PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.