Marjorie B. Wenger, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Brethren Village Retirement Community. Born in Delano, CA, she was the daughter of the late Cecil J. and Jeanette King Brower. She was the loving wife of the late Reverend Richard C. Wenger, who died in December of 2015. Marjorie was a faithful and active member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren. She attended both Elizabethtown College and Juniata College, where she graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Marjorie was an English teacher for Northern Bedford High School and also taught English in China for a year. She had a love for traveling, cooking, and was an avid reader. Marjorie was musically talented and enjoyed playing the piano and organ, and singing with many of the church congregations they served.
Surviving is a son: Richard, husband of Rebecca Wenger, of Delta Junction, AK; two daughters: Cynthia, wife of Barry Saylor, of Houston, TX; Joanne, wife of Thomas Sheriff, of Katy, TX; two grandchildren: Matthew J. Wenger and Erin E. Reeves; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey E. Reeves.
Services will be announced at a later date.
