Marjorie B. (Hutchison) Kepner, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born October 14, 1928, in Orbisonia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Maxwell Hutchison and Lois (Connor) Hutchison. She was married to Frederick F. Kepner June 9, 1951 at Mount Union, PA.
Marjorie was a 1949 graduate of Susquehanna University majoring in secondary education. She retired as the head of the Business Department at Meyers High School, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was very active serving in leadership positions in the Presbyterian Women and the Future Business Leaders of America. She was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting after her retirement.
In addition to her husband of more than 68 years, she is survived by two children: Frederick D. Kepner, married to Diane Kopp Kepner, of Marietta and Joel H. Kepner, married to Susan Dale Sharpe-Kepner, of Marlton, NJ. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as Marjorie's extended family and caring friends. Marjorie is survived by her two brothers, Lewis Maxwell Hutchison, Jr., of Shippensburg, PA and Reverend Richard Connor Hutchison of Lincoln, CA. She was preceded in death by sisters Maxine Hutchison Wallett and Joanne Hutchison Carroll.
A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday February 29, 2020 in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Interment will be in the Columbarium at Sell Chapel. A time of visitation will take place from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's honor to the Alzheimer Association.
