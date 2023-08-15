Marjorie Ann Wissler, also known as Marge, peacefully passed away on August 9, 2023, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at the age of 75. Born on August 6, 1948, in Lancaster, she was the beloved daughter of the late Harry A. White and Mildred A. White (DeGroot).
Marge was a warm, friendly, and lovable individual who had a nurturing nature and a contagious big laugh that brightened the lives of those around her. She had a happy disposition and was always spreading joy to everyone she encountered. Marge was known for her love of live music and dancing, as well as her fondness for playing bingo and slot machines. She also enjoyed camping and was a devoted fan of the television show "DAYS."
Marge attended J.P. McCaskey High School and went on to have a fulfilling career. She worked at Herr & Company, Conestoga Country Club, and Homestead Village, where she made a positive impact on those she served.
Family was of utmost importance to Marge. She is survived by her three sons: Ronald Wissler, Jr. (Dorothy), Michael S. Wissler, and Robert J. Wissler (Nicole). Marge was a proud grandmother to her granddaughters Kaylee and Arianna of Lancaster, PA, and step-granddaughter Meghan of West Palm Beach, FL. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Milliana and Myles of West Palm Beach, FL. Marge is also survived by her brother Woodrow J. White, Sr. and sister Violet. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald M. Wissler, Sr., daughter Sherry Ann Wissler, and brothers Harry and Norman.
A private wake was held on August 12, 2023, to honor and celebrate Marge's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, a cause that was close to Marge's heart.
Marge will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will forever be cherished, and her warm spirit will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.